Casino artist sells first painting to one of her ‘idols’

After honing her talent over the last two months in lockdown, Casino's Tara Freeburn has just sold her first painting to one of her idols, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

ONE young indigenous woman is making waves in the Casino area with her incredible community work and culturally inspired paintings.

So much so, after honing her talent over the last two months in lockdown, 25-year-old Tara Freeburn has just sold her first painting to one of her idols, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

Since being in isolation, armed with simple paints and wooden brushes Ms Freeburn began experimenting on canvas.

She recently joined the Ngalingah Mijung Dubais – Our Happy Woman group from Lismore’s YWCA to have their art showcased at the Serpentine Gallery.

“It was unreal to sell my painting to Janelle, I’ve been a long-time advocate so that was the icing on the cake,” Ms Freeburn said.

“I’ve always loved art, but it wasn’t until the lockdown that I dabbled in indigenous art and something just clicked.”

Drawing on her culture for inspiration, Ms Freeburn’s paintings include Casino landscapes and rivers meetings.

“It’s so important to keep indigenous culture alive for future generations, given our history, we’ve almost lost our culture,” she said.

The local Bundjalung/Wiradjuri woman also has had a long passion for Aboriginal health and looking after her local community.

She began her journey working as a pharmacy assistance at Soul Pattinson Chemist at the age of 15.

She then moved her way up to medical receptionist at Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation.

In April 2019 Ms Freeburn began further supporting her community as a case worker in the child protection sector at Ngunya Jarjum in Lismore.

She quickly progressed in her new role, accepting more responsibility, which motivated her to study her Diploma in Community Services.

“I feel like I’ve found my place in the work world is, I love helping my community and my kids,” she said.

She said she wanted to help to change the expectations placed on indigenous people.

“The sky is your limit, especially for our indigenous community, don’t succumb to other’s expectations, strive higher, don’t settle for second best and prove them wrong.” she said.

She said she would love to become a full-time artist in the future.