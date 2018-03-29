Casino armed robbery: Police arrest fourth man

POLICE have charged a fourth person following an investigation into the alleged assault of a man during an armed robbery at Casino.

About 7am on Sunday, three men confronted a 61-year-old man as he was opening the Liberty service station on Centre Street.

It's alleged the trio threatened the employee, well-known local man Ken Whitton, before assaulting him with a metal pole and slashing him with a knife.

The group stole cash before fleeing in a car that was driven by another man.

Police were alerted and officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Three men - aged 20, 21 and 45 - have already been charged over the alleged incident and are before the courts.

Following further inquiries, a 22-year-old man was arrested at Lismore Police Station and charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and cause wounding; and robbery armed with offensive weapon.

He was bail refused to appear at Lismore Bail Court tomorrow, Friday March 30.