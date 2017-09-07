'Unlucky' horse takes out Ballina Cup

ON THE MONEY: Brisbane jockey Tegan Harrison rode Cashed Up to a win in the $65,000 Ballina Cup.

BARRY Lockwood celebrated his second success in the $65,000 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup (1600m) when Cashing Up charged to victory from race favourite Lordag with John Shelton's Cash Spinner third.

Cashing Up might also go around again at Doomben on Saturday, Barry Lockwood advised.

The Eagle Farm-based trainer, who hails from Tamworth and who trained at Rosehill for a number of years after his move from the Country Music Capital, won his first Ballina Cup with Playing Straight.

"Trained him for a group of blokes from Tamworth," the Brisbane-based trainer said after the win.

He was delighted with the win and Tegan Harrison's ride.

Barry Lockwood enjoys Ballina.

"Had a bit of success here," he said.

"Also won a Bracelet here. Had some good horses win here. At this stage Cashing Up is in a Class 6 1600m at Doomben on Saturday. We'll see how he pulls up but he had an easy run today."

Originally Cashing Up looked destined to go to Hong Kong.

"He won his first couple for me and was going to Hong Kong. he had a travel injection but he lost 10 lengths. taken me a long while to get him back."

He said Cashing Up has been a "lovely little horse but unlucky".

It continues an impressive run at Ballina for Harrison and she now has two Iris Nielsen Handicaps and two Ballina Cups to her name.

She started as an apprentice at Ballina before moving to the Gold Coast and won both Ballina and Lismore cups in 2015

She was elated with the win yesterday and was greeted by her cousin Maggie Harrison who was the strapper of the horse.

"It's a family affair and I'm so thrilled that Maggie was here," Harrison said.

"Barry has been very good to her and she's done a bit of work for him in Brisbane.

"I knew hewas going to be able to make a long run so I just kind of went for it and he really stuck on."