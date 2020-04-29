Menu
CASH GRAB: Residents urged to hand in money found on road

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Apr 2020 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
A MAD scramble by drivers to grab cash strewn across a Tweed road has police urging residents to do the right thing. 

The money came from a bag which was accidentally left on top of a car and fell off as the owner drove away. 

The Tweed Daily News understands the money was from the sale of an item and there was more than $1000 in the bag.  

The money was left floating at the intersection of Minjungbal Drive and Sexton Hills Drive in Tweed Heads yesterday.   

A police spokeswoman said one person had come forward and handed in a significant amount of cash to police to be returned to the owner.     

"Thank you to that person," the spokesperson said.   

"Anyone who has collected the cash is encouraged to return it to Tweed Heads Police Station please.   

"For information, it is an offence of steal by finding for those that are no aware."  

A number of other persons have got out from their vehicles and started collecting the cash from the roadway.

The money's owner has reached out to Tweed Heads police and is assisting police with enquiries however a large amount of cash is still outstanding. 

 Anyone who collected the cash or has information regarding the incident is urged to hand it in to Tweed Heads Police Station or contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.   

The police report number is E76095780.

