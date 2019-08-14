Menu
ARREST: During the searches, police located $110,000 cash, 5kg of cannabis, and mobile phones. TREVOR VEALE
Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

Javier Encalada
14th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
DETECTIVES from the NSW Police Force State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad executed three search warrants at homes in Lennox Head and Ewingsdale on Tuesday.

During the searches at the homes on Ballina St, Pinnacle Row and Parkway Drive, police located $110,000 cash, 5kg of cannabis and mobile phones.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at Lennox Head and taken to Ballina Police Station, where she was charged with four counts of recklessly deal with proceeds of crime (greater than $5000), and four counts of goods suspected stolen on premises.

The woman has been granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, September 25.

Investigators also seized a truck at Naremburn as part of the operation.

The Northern Rivers operation was part of a multi-agency operation that saw 766kg of MDMA powder seized in one of Queensland and Australia's most significant drug seizures.

As part of this operation, and as a result of cross-agency international collaboration, 200kg of methamphetamine (ice) was also seized by police in New Zealand last week.

New Zealand police additionally charged a 60-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both UK citizens, with charges relating to the seizure of 200kg of methamphetamine.

The QPS State Crime Command Drug and Serious Crime Group has issued an arrest warrant for a 42-year-old man from New South Wales in connection to this investigation.

The MDMA powder is the highest purity recorded in Queensland.

Police believe the powder was destined for production into pill and capsule form to be sold across Australia.

ewingsdale lennox head nsw crime nsw police raids
Lismore Northern Star

