CASH BOOST: Lismore Cup's massive increase in prizemoney

HUGE prizemoney will be on offer at the Lismore Cup this year, as part of Racing NSW's boost for country racing carnivals.

Lismore Turf Club secretary-manager Scott Jones said this year's Lismore Cup meeting has received a massive increase.

"Our Cup goes from $60,000 to $75,000 and on the day the Rousillon goes from $30,000 to $50,000 while the Untamed goes from $30,000 to $50,000 as well," Jones said.

"All four support races are Showcase races too. It's a massive increase for us, from $275,000 to $345,000.

"Our Cup day is going to be a sensational day."

Total annual prizemoney to be paid for country racing in NSW will now be more than $81 million, which is an increase of $48 million since 2012.

Country racing has received the largest increase of any sector during this time.

There will now be eight feature Country Cup races with prizemoney of $200,000 at the following racecourses: Port Macquarie, Goulburn, Albury, Wellington, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Scone and Grafton.

In addition, prizemoney for Grafton's Ramornie Handicap, the Wagga Wagga Town Plate and Scone's Dark Jewel Quality will also be increased to $200,000.

The Coffs Harbour and Muswellbrook Cups will receive an increase in prizemoney to $150,000 each and the Taree Cup, Dubbo Cup and Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai will receive an increase in prizemoney to $100,000.

Also, the feature meetings at Lismore, Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Mudgee, Moruya, Bega and Orange have received significant increases for their Cups and support races at these meetings.

At each of these feature country meetings there will now also be a $50,000 'Country Magic' race which is restricted to country-trained horses only.

These 'Country Magic' races will ensure country participants have an extra opportunity to compete at these feature meetings.

These latest announcements follow on from recent increases to minimum prizemoney levels to $22,000 per race and 40 Country Showcase meetings per annum with each race being at least $30,000 and the introduction of races restricted to country-trained horses only such as:

Racing NSW Chairman, Russell Balding said: "A key strategic priority of Racing NSW is for country racing to continue to stage great carnivals and Cup Race meetings and to ensure that thoroughbred racing is widely celebrated and enjoyed throughout all of NSW, not just Sydney and the Provincials.

"Thoroughbred racing, dressing up, heading to the races and having a bet is part of what we do.

"The prizemoney increases for these meetings, along with the marketing and promotion of the Carnivals themselves, particularly to the younger demographic, will lift NSW Country Racing to a whole new level.