'Wilsonton nine' murder accused back in court

Anton Rose
by
5th Jul 2018 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
NINE people charged with the murder of Debbie Combarngo have had their cases successfully adjourned for two months.

Their lawyers and members of their families packed the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, with all matters to be heard again on September 6.

Police allege the group stormed the Wilsonton unit and assaulted the Toowoomba mum in May armed with golf clubs, metal poles, a knife and a hammer.

Ms Combarngo later died of her injuries after the ordeal that allegedly also saw her young daughter and another man assaulted.

Murder victim Debbie Combarngo.
Murder victim Debbie Combarngo. Contributed

Police believe Ms Combarngo was visiting the unit belonging to a family member at the time of the attack.

Police are also now referring to them as "the Wilsonton nine" after a prosecutor used the phrase this morning.

Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Ty Peter Fing, Shiralee Fernando, Christine Maree Hall, Jana Leigh Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall and Joshua James Lingwoodock have all been charged with murder, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and entering a dwelling while in company.

A partial brief of evidence has been provided to their lawyers today, although the case will not be able to be heard in this year's sitting of the Supreme Court in August.

debbie combarngo wilsonton nine
Toowoomba Chronicle

