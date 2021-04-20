Menu
Brendan Piccini is accused of lighting nine fires in the Tweed and then responding to them as part of the Burringbar Rural Service.
Case progresses against RFS volunteer accused of arson

liana walker
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Further discussions are being had between the defence and prosecution about the case against a rural firefighter accused of arson.

Brendan Piccini, 18, has been charged with lighting nine fires while he was a volunteer rural firefighter.

He was arrested on November 4 last year and was charged with nine counts of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless to its spread and one count of possessing an unauthorised pistol.

The charges relate to fires in the Burringbar and Mooball areas between October 7 and November 3, which police will allege were deliberately lit.

In court Mr Piccini’s defence said charge certification had been filed on April 14 with case conferencing planned for May 13.

The case was adjourned to July 16.

