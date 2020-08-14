Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent. Photo: Aisling Brennan
Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent. Photo: Aisling Brennan
News

Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

Aisling Brennan
14th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE case against a senior firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman in northern NSW has been adjourned until next month.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, is charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

Police will allege Mr Davis committed the offences against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

But when the matter went before Lismore Local Court last week, the prosecution withdrew one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

The matter was adjourned to September 30 Lismore Local Court on September 30, where Mr Davis is excused from appearing if legally represented as he continues to reside in South Australia.

casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        Crime POLICE are seeking help from the community to find Reece Latta.

        'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog mauling

        Premium Content 'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog mauling

        News A staffordshire terrier responsible for killing a dachshund

        Tourism suffers (again) as Queenslanders cancel holidays

        Premium Content Tourism suffers (again) as Queenslanders cancel holidays

        News Hard border closure is having an impact on holiday park operators

        How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        Premium Content How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        News BORN in Grafton, she moved to Lismore when she was 12, and now she’s trying to find...