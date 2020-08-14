Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent. Photo: Aisling Brennan

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent. Photo: Aisling Brennan

THE case against a senior firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman in northern NSW has been adjourned until next month.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, is charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

Police will allege Mr Davis committed the offences against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

But when the matter went before Lismore Local Court last week, the prosecution withdrew one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

The matter was adjourned to September 30 Lismore Local Court on September 30, where Mr Davis is excused from appearing if legally represented as he continues to reside in South Australia.