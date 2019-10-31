Mum in court over allegation she helped Mackay fugitive flee

THE case against a mother accused of buying and preparing a yacht to help her millionaire-turned-fugitive son flee the country ahead of a drug smuggling and trafficking trial has been adjourned.

Elizabeth Anne Turner is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice for four years between July 1, 2013 and September 15, 2017 by helping Markis Scott Turner abscond from Australia.

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner.



The 64 year old is also facing one count of giving false testimony in the Supreme Court of Queensland on April 21, 2016.

She has denied the charges.

Her alleged cocaine kingpin son was arrested in May 2011 over accusations he was a major player in a multimillion-dollar drug syndicate.

It is alleged he imported more than 71 kilograms of cocaine from South America into Australia after the AFP seized barrels of hydraulic oil reportedly containing drugs at Mackay railway yards.

Mr Turner had been on bail when the case was set down for trial in September 2015, but he failed to appear.

Markis Turner is currently in custody in the Philippines awaiting extradition to Australia.

And police allege his mother deliberately misled judicial proceedings by telling the Supreme Court she had not been in contact with her son for several weeks and believed he had taken his own life.

After a two-year international operation Mr Turner was arrested in the Philippines, where he was allegedly going by the name Filip Novak, in September 2017. He remains there in custody awaiting extradition to Australia.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines in 2017.

Ms Turner, a publican at the Mount Coolon Hotel, is on bail under strict conditions including a $75,000 surety, residential, reporting and no contact orders. She also had to surrender her passport and cannot go near any international departure points.

The case has been listed for committal mention next month.