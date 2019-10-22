Case against break-in accused delayed by 'jail movements'

A MISSED psychological assessment has delayed the case of a man accused of a Casino break-in.

Casino man Maurice Percy Williams, 24, remains custody on charges of break-and-enter, aggravated break-and-enter, possessing housebreaking implements, possessing an unregistered firearm (a replica pistol), possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing methylamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime over an alleged incident on May 30.

He's also alleged to have broken into a business in Evans Head early on the morning of June 21 last year, stealing valuables and cash.

Mr Williams has lodged no formal pleas to the allegations.

His solicitor, Tracey Randall, told Lismore Local Court on October 16 the case had been adjourned so she could apply for Mr Williams to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

"Unfortunately because of movements in the jail, the scheduled interview with the psychologist didn't take place,” Ms Randall said.

She said her client, being held at Parklea Correctional Centre, was now expected to be assessed in the coming days.

Mr Williams is expected to return to court on November 27.