Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Northern Rivers man is facing break-and-enter allegations.
A Northern Rivers man is facing break-and-enter allegations. Tom Weber
Crime

Case against break-in accused delayed by 'jail movements'

Liana Turner
by
21st Oct 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISSED psychological assessment has delayed the case of a man accused of a Casino break-in.

Casino man Maurice Percy Williams, 24, remains custody on charges of break-and-enter, aggravated break-and-enter, possessing housebreaking implements, possessing an unregistered firearm (a replica pistol), possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing methylamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime over an alleged incident on May 30.

He's also alleged to have broken into a business in Evans Head early on the morning of June 21 last year, stealing valuables and cash.

Mr Williams has lodged no formal pleas to the allegations.

His solicitor, Tracey Randall, told Lismore Local Court on October 16 the case had been adjourned so she could apply for Mr Williams to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

"Unfortunately because of movements in the jail, the scheduled interview with the psychologist didn't take place,” Ms Randall said.

She said her client, being held at Parklea Correctional Centre, was now expected to be assessed in the coming days.

Mr Williams is expected to return to court on November 27.

break-and-enter lismore local court northern rivers crime parklea correctional centre
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Strip search of 16-year-old girl at Splendour 'humiliating'

    Strip search of 16-year-old girl at Splendour 'humiliating'

    Crime THE "humiliating” circumstances of a teenage girl being stripped searched at last year's Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay have been...

    Fireys find burning house on way to fight bushfires

    premium_icon Fireys find burning house on way to fight bushfires

    News RFS crews spotted the smoke from burning house

    Traditional owners ramp up fight against controversial development

    premium_icon Traditional owners ramp up fight against controversial...

    Community Group ramps up campaign to stop the Iron Gates development

    Man convicted of early-morning attack on homeless victim

    premium_icon Man convicted of early-morning attack on homeless victim

    Crime He asked the man for a cigarette before repeatedly punching him