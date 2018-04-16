CASA finds safety issues at airport could cost $20k to fix

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

TWO SAFETY issues at the Grafton Regional Airport could cost almost $20,000 to fix.

A wide-ranging general manager's report to the full meeting of Clarence Valley Council in Grafton on Tuesday will ask councillors to approve a budget variation to remedy the problems.

A Civil Aviation Safey Authority audit of the airport in November uncovered two potential safey problems, which required works to remedy.

One was a number of redundant concrete pads from the old lighting system which are on the runway area and could be a hazard as well as inhibiting maintenance, such as mowing.

Council staff have estimated the cost of their removal at $14,900.

The CASA inspection also found the ground covering a lighting transformer box was sitting more than the allowed 25mm proud of the surface and required flattening, using a small machine to ensure water does not pound in the area. This has been costed at $5000.

As well as the safety issues the report brings councillors up to speed on a call for expressions of interest in out sourcing management of the facility

The report notes this would be too costly for the council budget and instead the council should recruit an airport manager.

The manager would be offered accommodation, at a suitable rent, in a manager's residence at the airport.

The report said the residence has been tenanted, but would need repairs to make it suitable.

The general manager has also recommended the council seek quotes for the development of a master plan for the aiport and report these costs to the council at its June meeting.

The general manager's report notes the airport management operated on "a routine basis to comply with the requirements of the CASA and other relevant legislation with no great emphasis on future development or opportunity".