Carving it up on the dance floor for a good cause

AFTER spending years working with cancer patients, Dr Sally Butchers has decided to step out of the operating room and onto the dance floor to compete in the 2019 Stars of Lismore dance for cancer competition.

As a general surgeon on the Northern Rivers, Dr Butchers was inspired to compete in the annual Cancer Council fundraiser after years of seeing people battling cancer and has already raised more than $25,000 for the cause.

"Family members, friends, patients - there's a lot of people who go through cancer diagnosis and treatment, so any way we can help them,” Dr Butchers said.

"Cancer Council does a lot of good work in the area and the research is important as well.”

Despite having danced as a child, the next time Dr Butchers hits the dance floor she'll be performing a style of dance she has never attempted before - Latin dancing.

And while she's been having a lot of fun along the way, Dr Butchers said the support of the community through donations and fundraising has been outstanding.

"It has been a real community effort, without the donations I couldn't have done the raffles,” she said.

"We started out with lots of ideas and ended up with a hulahoop class in my backyard. We then did a high tea, where we raised $1800.

"We had a French night at the Star Court Theatre where we watched the film Amelie.

"I managed to sweet talk a whole bunch of my friends to bake cupcakes for me to sell at Bunnings and we raised over $1000 selling cupcakes.

"We've done karaoke at The Hilltop, where we raised over $900.

""We've also got an art auction, with some local artists and doctors who have kindly donated artworks to be raffled off. We even had a couple of nurses donated a quilt they'd made in a few days.”

But the biggest surprise of all was the addition to the raffle Dr Butchers is running.

"We made an effort to get a hold of Chris Hemsworth. My friend has been posting quirky videos on our Facebook page to get Chris to help us raise some money,” she said.

"While we didn't get Chris, we've managed to get a signed poster from the recent Avengers Endgame from Chris.”

The 2019 Stars of Lismore will be held on June 15 at Lismore Workers Club. Cost is $75.

For more information about the event, visit www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2019.

To purchase a raffle ticket or to learn more about Dr Butchers fundraisers, email sallybutchers.danceforcancer@gmail.com. Winners will be drawn on June 8.