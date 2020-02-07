Cars submerged, major flooding at shops in CBD

CARS have been submerged in the car park of a building in the heart of Byron Bay.

Steve Harris manages the Fletcher St building which is home to 11 shops and five apartments.

Mr Harris said all of the shops were impacted by flood water.

The underground car park has been severely flooded.

Mr Harris said they'd seen nothing like it in the 20 years the building had been there.

"It's never come this far," he said.

Mr Harris said about 3 or 4am he became concerned and went to grab towels to place under the doorways.

But when he returned with them, there was two inches of water inside.

The stairwell to the basement car park was like a waterfall soon afterwards.

"It came up so quickly," he said.

"I was like: 'this is serious'.

"I was just trying to lift everything up from the ground.

"It's not like it was a dam bursting; it was just this rise of water that just happened so quickly."

Mr Harris said he was concerned the drains in the town hadn't been properly maintained.

"The drains are a real problem," he said.

Also problematic was motorists driving through the flood waters which have now mostly subsided from the street.

The force of water being displaced by vehicles was enough to force open the doors of one of the shops in his building.