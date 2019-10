SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Lismore City Council was forced to install crash barriers after two cars jumped the kerb and drove across The Quad.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Lismore City Council was forced to install crash barriers after two cars jumped the kerb and drove across The Quad.

TEMPORARY crash barriers have been installed at The Quad to prevent cars driving through the public space.

Lismore City Council said on two separate occasions, cars jumped the kerb and drove across The Quad.

"The safety of our community comes first and we don't want to run the risk of injury or worse," the council said on Facebook.

"We are currently looking at other more attractive options, such as street furniture, to replace these temporary barriers."