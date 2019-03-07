One person taken to hospital after Goonellabah crash

CAR CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the corner of James and Ballina Roads in Goonellabah on Thursday morning.

UPDATE, 9.15am: ONE driver has been transported to hospital after a two car crash on Ballina Rd at Goonellabah earlier today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one duty operations manager was dispatched along with an ambulance to the incident.

"Neither driver was seriously injured or transported to hospital," he said.

"The paramedics assessed and treated for any minor injuries on scene."

UPDATE 8.15am: AMBULANCE NSW has reported paramedics are now at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Ballina and James Roads in Goonellabah.

An Ambulance NSW representative said paramedics were assessing the drivers.

"Both drivers are conscious and breathing," she said.

Meanwhile a witness said the crash involved two small sedans.

"One vehicle was blue and the other was silver," she said.

"One lady was sitting on the footpath and the other driver was sitting on a chair provided by a local resident at James Rd and there are three police cars, a Fire & Rescue NSW truck and two ambulances at the scene."

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a two vehicle crash in Goonellabah.

The incident occurred just before 8am today.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said paramedics were still on their way.

"We were called to this incident at 7:52 am and have a crew en route," she said.

It is not known if anyone is trapped.

Police and tow-trucks are also on scene.

Traffic is slowed on Ballina Rd and drivers are urged to allow extra travel time.

This is the second car crash at the intersection in the last month.

More to come.