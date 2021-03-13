Carrie Bickmore’s relatable $319 laundry mistake

Stain removal - two words we didn't give a damn about under the age of 21 but send actual shivers down spines in adulthood.

And it seems Carrie Bickmore is not immune to that feeling of utter dread.

The Project host has revealed she's not immune to the mundane laundry plight, telling followers it's not one of her strong points.

On Thursday, the mum-of-three told fans she's managed to destroy a $319 T-shirt during a frantic bid to rid it from a series of black stains, proving Carrie is just like the rest of us.

Sharing a photo of her expensive Zimmermann top, Carrie revealed what it should look like, before showing her 743,000 Instagram followers it covered in black splotches.

"So this is a story of a T-shirt and why I can't have nice things … I loved this new top I bought," the 40-year-old wrote.

"After one wear, I put in the wash with black pants."

When the top got black stains from the pants, she tried to get rid of them with a popular colour run remover that proved to be very effective.

In fact, the stain removal product proved to be a little bit too good at its job, with Carrie writing: "And now I have a stain-free yellow T-shirt."

In the new photo you can see the black marks had completely disappeared - but so had the pink and red emblem in the middle of the top.

It's not the first time Carrie has kept it real with her thousands of followers. During Australia's strict lockdown last year, the TV personality shared a photo of her grey roots, and fans loved her for it.

"It's OK, put in a high pony and fresh as," fitness queen Lorna Jayne commented.

"Embrace the greys. We're all in this together," another wrote, while one person also commented that they were "more worried 'bout my eyebrows".

She's also got "real" about parenting in a candid post previously, sharing two contrasting photos that illustrated the realities of motherhood.

In one snap, Carrie could be seen as she casually lies on a couch with her adorable then-newborn bub Adelaide lovingly cradled in her arms.

But when you swiped right, she was seen in a different light, sprawled on the couch looking absolutely exhausted.

"INSTAGRAM verses REALITY (swipe right)," Carrie captioned the photos, shared two years ago.

"1st pic was taken on a flattering angle, with some props, some casual hand positioning, some clever cropping and a nice little filter added," she wrote.

Originally published as Carrie's relatable $319 laundry mistake

