Carpet python found in toilet at Tarragindi home. Brisbane Snake Catchers
Environment

Another snake in the toilet

by Brayden Heslehurst
31st Jan 2019 5:26 PM
ANOTHER snake has been found having a relaxing soak in the toilet of a Brisbane home this morning.

This time it was a 2m carpet python found in the toilet of a couple's home in the southside suburb of Tarragindi at 5.30am.

 

Carpet python found in toilet of Tarragindi home. Picture: Brisbane Snake Catchers
Carpet python found in toilet of Tarragindi home. Picture: Brisbane Snake Catchers

It is the second sighting of a snake in a toilet by the Brisbane Snake Catchers in just two weeks.

"The gentleman went to go for his morning wee at 5.30am when he said he noticed a large mass and initially in disgust called out to his fiance thinking she hadn't flushed the toilet," Brisbane Snake Catchers posted on their Facebook page

"Soon after he realised it wasn't last nights dinner, it was a 2 metre long carpet python instead."

