A carpet python was discovered hiding in a Cleveland forensic officer’s kit bag this morning.
Environment

Carpet python found hiding in officer’s bag

by Danielle Buckley
6th Mar 2019 6:19 PM
Police are used to dealing with slippery characters- but a visitor to a station east of Brisbane this morning proved especially slippery.

Cleveland constable Steph Randolph said a forensic officer was preparing for their shift when they discovered a carpet python curled up in their kit bag.

Constable Bromley Hollis with the large carpet snake.
"He came out and asked 'is anyone a snake catcher?'," she said.

Const. Randolph said two officers managed to wrestle the 1.5m snake out of the kit bag, which was resting on the station's forensic DNA kits.

Constables Bromley Hollis and Adam Malley managed to wrestle the snake out of the kit bag.
"Police arrested the culprit for trespassing but was released without charge in a nearby parkland," she said.

The snake was released about 900m away at Black Swamp Wetlands.

