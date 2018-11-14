Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frank Nemcek has been granted bail.
Frank Nemcek has been granted bail. Contributed
News

Carpark shooting accused's unusual bail request

John Weekes
by
14th Nov 2018 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIP to South Australia is on the cards for a man arrested after a daytime carpark shooting.

Frank Nemcek's previous interstate trip after the Currimundi Marketplace shooting was to Victoria - and ended with his arrest.

But a court granted the Greenslopes man bail on Tuesday, after defence counsel Angus Edwards proposed "onerous” conditions.

Mr Nemcek, in his mid-50s, and his son Fabian Nicholas Nemcek were charged after the October 19 shooting.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the alleged victim was hospitalised.

Frank Nemcek was arrested in Victoria three days later.

Sunshine Coast CIB and anti-bikie Taskforce Maxima detectives flew to Melbourne and had Mr Nemcek extradited last month.

On Tuesday, Mr Edwards said an attempted murder charge Frank Nemcek faced "could not be said to be strong at all”.

Mr Edwards said the alleged victim "followed” the Nemceks before approaching the father.

He said his client risked "languishing” in jail too long.

Mr Edwards proposed Mr Nemcek go live with a relative in South Australia and have drug screening and daily reporting conditions.

But a prosecutor said any suggestion about the Crown case's strength was premature.

The Crown opposed bail.

The court heard Mr Nemcek was on bail for different charges when the alleged shooting happened.

"This is a case which ... teeters on the brink,” Justice Glenn Martin said when weighing up whether to grant bail.

"It's not a weak case but it's hard to say more than that.”

Mr Nemcek was charged with armed robbery and attempted robbery, as well as attempted murder.

But Justice Martin said "strict conditions” could help Mr Nemcek ameliorate any concerns.

The conditions included $200,000 surety and a night-time curfew.

Bail was granted.

Last month the younger Nemcek was also charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted robbery, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported. -NewsRegional

currimundi fabian nemcek frank nemcek justice glenn martin police scd court south australia sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Family's shock after fatal crash: 'We have to stop this'

    premium_icon Family's shock after fatal crash: 'We have to stop this'

    News THE family of a man who fatally hit a cyclist on the Pacific Highway near Ballina have told an inquest they were worried about his ability to drive.

    Woman’s haunting cry during fatal attack

    premium_icon Woman’s haunting cry during fatal attack

    Crime Neighbours tell of the terrifying final moments in Tweed stabbing.

    Aggressive magpie relocated from busy park

    premium_icon Aggressive magpie relocated from busy park

    Environment Bird was attacking people before it was removed

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly on the Northern Rivers

    Technology Not complying with the rules can result in large fines

    Local Partners