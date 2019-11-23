Menu
HEADLINER: Australian country music artist Adam Harvey has been announced as the headline act for this year's Carols in the Heart.
Entertainment

Carols in the Heart headliner announced

Jackie Munro
22nd Nov 2019 11:00 PM
WITH less than three weeks left until Lismore City Council's Christmas celebration, Australian country music singer Adam Harvey has been announced as the headline act for this year's Shopbaby Carols in the Heart.

With a career spanning over 20 years, half a million album sales, gold and platinum albums, and eight Golden Guitar Awards, Harvey is one of Australia's most popular and enduring recording artists.

Lismore families are invited to see Harvey perform live as well as enjoy carol singing, musical performances and plenty of Christmas spirit at the annual Shopbaby Carols in the Heart on Sunday, December 8 at Crozier Field.

Lismore City Council tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said the annual event is free and will also include face painting and a jumping castle, a visit from Santa, and spectacular fireworks to end the evening.

"This is a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas as a community and come together for some festive fun and carol singing,” Mr Lowe said.

"We are really thrilled to have Adam Harvey as our headline performer as well as a line-up of talented local performers who will be there with jingle bells on.”

Mr Lowe said talented local performers such as Megan Phillips Dance Academy, Caniaba Public School, Summerland Christian College, Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Cath Simes Band and, Marlaina and Ruben Garcia will all be performing.

He said food and refreshments will be available on the day and "we warmly welcome everyone in the Lismore community and beyond to come and join us for this special Christmas afternoon”.

Gates open at 4.30pm with the first carols from 5.30pm. Entry is free.

Crozier Field can be accessed via Uralba and Brewster Street entries.

