'My kids have been targeted': Shock over carnival comments

There has been ongoing controversy about this mural at the McGregors Carnival at Brunswick Heads.

There has been ongoing controversy about this mural at the McGregors Carnival at Brunswick Heads.

Update 1.20pm: COMEDIAN Mandy Nolan, who slammed the controversial carnival mural on Facebook and started a wave of social media commentary, says she is shocked by the community's strong reaction.

She knew her opinion would get a reaction, but was surprised at the venom in some comments she has copped on social media.

Ms Nolan said some of the comments have even targeted her children.

"I have said nothing defamatory about anyone, including the ride owner, but certainly some of the reaction to me personally has been defamatory," Ms Nolan said.

"It amounts to cyber bullying but that does not work on me.

"The debate has shifted a long way from my original intention which was to question what was an appropriate image to have adorning the front of a carnival ride at a family holiday destination.

"I'm shocked that there are still some women arguing so vehemently against women being portrayed in a more positive way in media and advertising.

"We have offered to re-paint the mural with a positive image, crowdfunding the project and supplying an artist but there has been no response about this as an option.

"It could be a positive national news story as it's not about them (McGregors) leaving, but changing the mural to tell a more positive story about women. I hope for middle ground, but the owners are being bloody minded about it."

McGregor's Carnival: CEO of McGregor's Family Carnival, Glenn McGregor said he felt he was being bullied and intimidated into changing his rides mural.

Original story 9.30am: A RIDE operator in Brunswick Heads has hit back after being compared to Harvey Weinstein, amidst reactions to a controversial mural on one of his main attractions.

The mural depicts a half naked, buxom woman, accompanied with a beefy football player, ice-hockey player and high speed race car driver.

Some members of the community claim the mural is "sexist", "suggestive" and "disgusting" including Byron comedian Mandy Nolan, who publicly slammed the mural on Facebook early last week.

Defending the mural, CEO of McGregor's Family Carnival, Glenn McGregor, said he found the accusations "offensive and bullying".

"Do not put me in the same class as Harvey Weinstein which I've been put in. Don't tell me that I use Craig McLachlan to be the model for the painting, that's ridiculous," Mr McGregor said.

Prior to coming to Brunswick Heads this holiday period, Mr McGregor painted a T-shirt onto the woman to mollify some complaints.

"That was done this year to try and appease the complaints that I had, however I was told that's not good enough, change it immediately, we're not happy with it, do it now," he said.

In his first week of trade, Mr McGregor said he found himself surrounded by an angry mob attempting to intimidate and bully him into changing the mural completely.

"Surrounded by nothing short of a team of thugs and they were intimidating me, bullying me and they wanted it changed and wanted it changed immediately, the changes that I'd made to it weren't sufficient."

He said Brunswick Heads was the only town on his circuit that had complained about the ride's mural.

"I work this ride 52 weeks of the year, all over Queensland predominately," Mr McGregor said,

"I haven't had an issue in any other place except for Brunswick Heads, ever."