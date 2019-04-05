Carney set for NRRRL debut

RARING TO GO: Todd Carney says it will be good to 'blow out the cobwebs' when he leads Byron Bay on to the field as captain-coach tomorrow for the first time.

RARING TO GO: Todd Carney says it will be good to 'blow out the cobwebs' when he leads Byron Bay on to the field as captain-coach tomorrow for the first time. Marc Stapelberg

HIGH profile signing Todd Carney will play his first competition game in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League against Evans Head at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, tomorrow.

Carney, 32, signed on as captain-coach in October and has built up a formidable team.

He came to the club after 166 NRL games where he won a Dally M Medal in 2010 and four seasons in the Eng- lish Super League.

Byron Bay played two trial games including a physical 16-all draw with Runaway Bay, who were premiers on the Gold Coast last year.

The Red Devils are starting the season two weeks behind the rest of the competition after Lower Clarence pulled out of first grade ahead of the scheduled first-round clash.

"We were disappointed at the time but it's probably worked out well that we're starting the season at home and hopefully in front of a big crowd of our supporters,” Carney said.

"There's a few nerves floating around for me personally, mainly because this will be my first game as captain-coach at any level.

"I know there are some expectations on me as well but I'm excited to play for my new club more than anything.

"It will be good to blow out the cobwebs and it's been a while since I've played footy week in and week out.”

The Red Devils should be one of the better sides this season with centre Dan Gibson, front-rower Dylan Montgomery and hooker Andrew Battese coming over from Ballina.

Coach Mick Foster has also come across from Ballina while lock Kane Montgomery will join his former Seagulls teammates after a few years in retirement.

They also have other recruits such as NSW Country representative lock Kyle Kennedy while it shapes as a big year for club juniors Gabriel Belcher and Connor Wilson.

"The young blokes have been there since the first day of pre-season and we've done a lot of running over summer,” Carney said.

"Our combinations will take some time; all we need to do this weekend is hold the ball and make sure we work for each other.

"We want to show everyone what we've got and make sure people in Byron Bay are talking about rugby league.”

Kick-off is 5pm.

In games Sunday:

Ballina host Casino at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Kyogle is at home to Mullumbimby at New Park,

Marist Brothers play the Tweed Coast Raiders at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Cudgen takes on Northern United at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Murwillumbah has the bye.