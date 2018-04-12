Menu
Todd Carney trains with the North Queensland Cowboys. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Rugby League

Carney could be a Cowboy next week

by Samuel Davis
12th Apr 2018 8:52 AM

Todd Carney is poised to learn his rugby league fate early next week with the NRL likely to make a call on the former Dally M medallist's Cowboys contract by Tuesday.

In a sign that their stance on the troubled playmaker may be softening, the league granted Carney permission to train with the Cowboys this week before returning to Cairns to prepare for the Northern Pride's clash with Easts Tigers this Saturday.

Pride officials met with Cowboys football manager Peter Parr yesterday morning in Cairns, ahead of NRL top boss Todd Greenberg's visit to Townsville on Monday.

The Cowboys board meets on Tuesday, meaning a revised one-year contract could potentially be signed and ratified by the end of the day.

Following an impressive training run on Tuesday, Carney will train with the Cowboys again next Monday and Tuesday, with a face-to-face meeting with Greenberg likely.

In a massive coup for the Pride, if Carney's NRL contract is approved, it's understood the Pride will "go to market" immediately, with CEO Greg Dowling keen to add even more talent to the club's already exciting list.

Carney, who signed a three-year deal with the Pride in October last year, is still eligible to play Intrust Super Cup if he is signed by the Cowboys but will no longer be on the club's books.

After missing the finals every season since claiming the NRL state championship in 2014, the Pride have circled 2018 as a banner year. The Cowboys lodged Carney's contract during round one of the NRL season.

north queensland cowboys nrl nrl2018 todd carney

