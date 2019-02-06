Carney and Lyon to play waiting game

DRAW SET: Former NRL player Jamie Lyon will lead Ballina as captain-coach in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

DRAW SET: Former NRL player Jamie Lyon will lead Ballina as captain-coach in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season. Mitchell Craig

THE anticipated clash between Todd Carney's Byron Bay and Jamie Lyon's Ballina will not take place until May according to the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League draw.

The game is scheduled to played in round eight May 26, at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina where the former NRL stars will lock horns for the first time.

NRRRL president Robin Harley said the teams were meant to play first round in the original version of the draw before it was later scrapped.

It was changed to better suit the rest of the competition with a home and away round.

Byron Bay will have to wait until the final round of the competition in August for its home game against Ballina at Red Devil Park.

The pair could be playing against each other in the halves if Lyon plays five-eighth or he could still wind up at centre.

Carney and Lyon will be the main event while the side attraction will see no less than five players who have won grand finals with Ballina run out for the Red Devils.

Byron Bay has also secured Mick Foster as its assistant coach this season after he led Ballina to a premiership in 2017 and a second straight grand final appearance last year.

"Mick Foster has come over from Ballina and he's helping me plan the sessions so I can get out there and train properly,” Carney said.

"He's brought over some of the players from Ballina that he was close with and we've picked up some other guys, too.

"When I first signed I said I need to be at my best on the field for this to be a success so it's great to get a hand with the coaching side of things.

"There's excitement all around the competition with Jamie playing at Ballina and you've still got Brent Kite with Tweed Coast, too.

"I've played in some pretty hostile crowds when I first left the game but I'll soak it up and hope we can get a passionate crowd of our own.”

The Red Devils will be on the road for the first round where they will play Lower Clarence.

Ballina is also away from home with its season opener against Kyogle at New Park.

Defending premiers Tweed Coast start their title defence at home against Northern United.

The first round will be played over the March 23-24 weekend.