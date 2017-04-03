Carnevale is cancelled due to flood

Gabriella and Sabrina Doman munching on some spagetti during the Carnevale Italiano at New Italy on Sunday, April 12, 2015. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Northern Star

THE recent Lismore floods have claimed another victim with the announcement of the cancellation of Carnevale Italiano.

"Regrettably, this year's Carnevale Italiano , scheduled for Sunday April 9, has had to be cancelled because of the impact of the devastating flood in Lismore and the surrounding district,” New Italy committee president John Barnes said.

"The site at New Italy did recover from the earlier rain period, and might have been dry enough for next Sunday`s Carnevale.

"But many of the wonderful volunteers who would have worked at this year's Carnevale have been directly affected by the flood and now cannot help out with our event which is completely understandable”

Mr Barnes said there was a lot of interest from the public so they hope to hold another celebratory festival event later in the year.