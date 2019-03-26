Menu
Patrick Cripps is among the favourites for the Brownlow Medal after a starring role in round one. Picture: Michael Klein.
AFL

Cripps rockets into Brownlow frame

by Tim Michell
26th Mar 2019 11:45 AM
CARLTON co-captain Patrick Cripps has joined the Brownlow Medal favourites after collecting 32 disposals in the club's round one loss to Richmond.

Cripps, who finished equal fourth last year with 20 votes behind Tom Mitchell, Steele Sidebottom and Angus Brayshaw, has firmed from $9 to $6.50 for the Brownlow Medal with Ladbrokes.

The 24-year-old also had six tackles as the Blues went down by 33 points against the Tigers.

Cripps is on the second line of betting behind Fremantle skipper Nathan Fyfe at $5.50.

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield ($8) and Tigers gun Dustin Martin ($9) are the only other players at single-figure odds.

Western Bulldogs Marcus Bontempelli was the big mover after his best on ground performance against Sydney, firming to $21 alongside GWS midfielder Stephen Coniglio.

Meanwhile, Richmond remains equal premiership favourite despite losing star defender Alex Rance to a season-ending knee injury.

The Tigers are at $5.50 with Collingwood on the second line of betting at $7 ahead of GWS who were the big movers, tightening from $21 to $9 after their 72-point thumping of Essendon.

The Giants are on the fifth line of flag betting, alongside reigning premiers West Coast and Melbourne.

The Tigers ($1.77) will start slight favourites against the Magpies ($2.05) on Thursday, while Essendon ($1.28) is favoured to bounce back against St Kilda ($3.60), Geelong ($1.55) is tipped to hand Melbourne ($2.40) consecutive losses and Hawthorn ($1.42) is expected to make it 2-0 when it takes on the Western Bulldogs ($2.80).

