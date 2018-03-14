Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMEDY: Carlotta will bring her latest show to the Northern Rivers.
COMEDY: Carlotta will bring her latest show to the Northern Rivers.
Whats On

Carlotta comes to town with her comedy show

Javier Encalada
by
14th Mar 2018 10:30 AM

CARLOTTA, Queen Of The Cross is the comedy show the legendary entertainer will bring to the area.

The Gold Coast resident began her career as an original cast member and later Bardot-like star of the long-running male revue Les Girls cabaret show, which started in 1963 in Sydney's Kings Cross, to the right of the famous El Alamein Fountain.

The revue was performed by drag queens. After Carlotta became a transgender woman, she rose through the ranks to become the show's compere and its star.

Carlotta, who was born in Balmain, Sydney, had a sex change operation in the early 1970s.

It was not the first such procedure in Australia, but due to her celebrity status it became the first to receive publicity in the country.

Her TV career started in 1973, when Carlotta was featured in the soap opera Number 96 as Robyn Ross, the new girlfriend of Arnold Feather (portrayed by Jeff Kevin).

From 1997, Carlotta became a regular panellist on the talk show Beauty and the Beast, hosted by Stan Zemanek.

Her life was immortalised in a TV series aired in 2014 by ABC TV.

Related Items

bangalow carlotta comedy northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star
TV show explores one of Lismore's unsolved murders

TV show explores one of Lismore's unsolved murders

Crime A TRUE crime show which airs tonight will take a look at the three main theories behind the death of Lois Roberts.

  • 14th Mar 2018 1:30 PM
Cyclone moves towards the east coast

Cyclone moves towards the east coast

Weather Strong wind, hazardous surf warnings have been issued for our region

The new Flow Hive has the world abuzz

The new Flow Hive has the world abuzz

Business Flow Hive 2 pre-orders hit $2million

  • 14th Mar 2018 12:10 PM
The Donald Trump of Australian politics is from Lismore

The Donald Trump of Australian politics is from Lismore

News ACT chief minister says he "hates journalists”

Local Partners