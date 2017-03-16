SES ‘disappointed’ after 8th floodwater rescue in 24 hours

SES and police were on hand to assist a driver who got into trouble near Corndale and Bexhill on Corndale Road.

UPDATE 12:39pm: View the photos where emergency service workers were on hand to assist people trapped in a car in floodwaters.

UPDATE 11.30am: AS EMERGENCY Services work to free a pair of people trapped in a car in floodwaters, the Lismore City SES have posted this message to their Facebook page:

"Lismore City SES crews are attending another vehicle with person trapped in flood water.

"Please be aware that there is a lot of water lying around and depths can be very deceiving.

"Please make the decision to turn around and not drown.

Flood Rescue at Corndale: SES and police were on hand to assist a driver who got into trouble near Corndale and Bexhill on Corndale Roade

"At the end of the day we all want to return safely to our families.

"Please consider your children, family and friends before you decide to drive through floodwater."

UPDATE 11.15am: EMERGENCY services are urging motorists not to drive through floodwaters as the SES works to extract the eighth vehicle from flood waters in just 24 hours.

Richmond/Tweed SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said by a stroke of luck an SES volunteer saw the driver stall on Corndale Rd, Corndale while travelling through flood water and alerted the Lismore crews to assist.

It is alleged the driver drove past a road closed sign to access the road - an offence which carries a $242 fine and the loss of two demerit points.

Ms Pettit said driving through flood water is the major cause of death during flood events.

She said it is disappointing people are still not heeding warnings to avoid travelling through floodwater.



SES Lismore crews at on scene at Corndale Rd, Corndale after a car allegedly ignored road closure signs and became stuck in flood waters. Marc Stapelberg

THURSDAY 10.45am: EMERGENCY services are working to free a carload of people trapped in flood water at Corndale.

SES crews are working to free the occupants of the car at Corndale Rd, Corndale at the bottom of Bexhill.

Senior Constable David Henderson has confirmed that two people were in the car that was trapped by water.

He said the water was not moving fast at this stage.

SES, police, and Lismore City Council have warned motorists never to drive through floodwater.

More to come.