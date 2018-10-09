Menu
A man has been dragged from his car at a red light. Picture: File image/AAP Image/Jono Searle
Crime

Carjacking: Man dragged from car at red light

by Jacob Miley
9th Oct 2018 9:43 AM

POLICE are hunting two men who dragged another man from his vehicle as he waited at a red light, in an early morning carjacking in Brisbane's inner south.

The 37-year-old victim, who was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Ipswich Rd and Hawthorne St at Woolloongabba when another vehicle stopped behind him, about 2.15am, police said.

"A male passenger and driver exited the vehicle and approached the victim's door," police said in a statement.

"The pair then threatened the driver before dragging him from the car and fleeing the scene in both vehicles."

No one was injured.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2011 Toyota Corolla with Queensland registration 506 XTO.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam vision from the Woolloongabba area between 2am and 2.30am to phone police on 131 444.

