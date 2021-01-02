Caring trio praised for selfless and heroic actions

Lying face down and unconscious, Kate Fulton was in the hands of strangers as she had a seizure. Three people rushed to help.

In May, she was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder, which affects how the brain and body send and receive messages.

The veteran was forced to learn to walk and talk again this year so a short trip to the bathroom, while having lunch should have been a breeze. But while walking through the shopping centre, Kate collapsed.

Yesterday she was reunited with Debbie and Jess Lind, two of the three women who rushed to her aid. Kate and her partner Meg Greenland are desperate to find the third woman, but they only know her first name - Tash.

The Linds were on their way to the Reject Shop when they saw Kate lying face down on the ground.

With Tash already there helping, the first-aid trained Linds sprung into action.

Jess (left) and Debbie Lind (right) helped Kate Fulton (middle, pictured with partner Meg Greenland) after she suffered a seizure in a shopping centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The three women put Kate in the right position, made sure her airways were clear and comforted her until Meg, who is a nurse, and paramedics could get there.

"Everyone acted really quickly, the teamwork was amazing between strangers," Jess said.

Debbie said knowing first aid allowed them to help Kate in the right way.

Kate, who wears a medical bracelet with Meg's number on it, has no memory of the event. "I don't usually answer numbers that I don't know," Meg said. "But she'd (Kate) been a little while."

Kate, who has been in Townsville University Hospital since the episode on December 29, said FND was more common than people think.

"This is the first (seizure) I've had in full public," she said. "It's quite debilitating because you don't know when it's going to happen."

Kate and Meg want to thank everyone who helped at CastleTown, especially Tash, who they haven't had the chance to speak to yet and the doctors and nurses involved in her recovery.

Originally published as Caring trio praised for selfless actions