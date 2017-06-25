Caring haven an 'enormous' difference for Ballina cancer battler

WHAT started as quick trip to the doctors to have an overdue, routine procedure quickly turned into earth-shattering news for a Ballina woman.

Doctors told Stephanie Hawke she had stage four cervical cancer after having a late pap smear in 2014.

Three years of costly, extensive treatment, Stephanie Hawke remains defiant as she continues her fight with stage four cervical cancer.

Ms Hawke said her out-of-the-blue diagnosis has driven her to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

While undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which was only available in Brisbane, Ms Hawke and her carer Joshua Kinna have found refuge at the Cancer Council Queensland's Charles Wanstall Apex Lodge in Herston.

For the next two months, the Lodge will provide the pair accommodation at little to no cost as well as access to cancer support services for regional cancer patients who need to travel for treatment.

"The difference being able to stay here makes, both financially and emotionally, is enormous,” Ms Hawke said.

"I'm still in the red having to pay $600 for my prescriptions and my normal rent back home, but being able to stay at the lodge has meant I haven't had to draw out of my super.

"Having somewhere clean and safe to stay, where all my important documents can be mailed, I can do laundry for free, and that is less than ten minutes' drive away from the pharmacy and grocery stores can't be underestimated.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the lodge provides access to vital treatment and care for regional patients, to ensure their best chance of recovery.

"Patients like Stephanie often travel from remote and regional areas to access lifesaving cancer treatment they wouldn't otherwise receive,” Ms McMillan said.

Each year the lodge accommodates about 1400 patients and their carers, 1600 episodes of transport and 640 occasions of support.

"This equates to about $1.8 million worth of accommodation provided to patients for no out-of-pocket costs, based on commercial accommodation rates.”

Ms McMillan commended Stephanie for sharing her story to raise awareness on the importance of early detection and support for cancer patients.

Ballina cancer patients seeking treatment locally, or in Sydney, can also seek support and assistance from Cancer Council NSW.

For more information phone Cancer Council's local office on 6639 1300.