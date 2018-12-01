Looking after workers is good business

INFORMED CARE: On Wednesday November 27 icare NSW staff including David Huxley, Andrew Ellery, Dr Victoria Oey and EML's Jazz Mahmud visited Lismore to meet with Northern Rivers employers and rehabilitation providers to tell them about changes to the NSW workers compensation scheme.

INFORMED CARE: On Wednesday November 27 icare NSW staff including David Huxley, Andrew Ellery, Dr Victoria Oey and EML's Jazz Mahmud visited Lismore to meet with Northern Rivers employers and rehabilitation providers to tell them about changes to the NSW workers compensation scheme. Alison Paterson

A RECENT business meeting in Lismore revealed while manufacturing comprises less than 10 per cent of employees, manufacturing workers make up 29 per cent of the workers compensation claims.

This means 56 manufacturing claims per 1000 employees, 65 per cent higher than the scheme average.

On Wednesday morning more than 70 business of all sizes and industries were represented at a breakfast meeting where iCare NSW staff informed them about changes to the NSW workers compensation scheme.

As business owners, workers and staff sipped their coffees, iCare's northern region relationship manager David Huxley, spoke about how they can reduce injuries in their workplace.

Mr Huxley said an added bonus of reducing workplace injuries means businesses will minimise the cost of their workers insurance premiums.

"The Northern Rivers is a high-profile for us in the terms of different industries and there's a workforce of nearly 49,000 people " he said.

"With 855 workers compensation claims have been made in the past year, we want to help employers keep workers safe."

He said some types of worker injury could be more difficult to manage than others.

"Physiological injuries are one of the most challenging for employer,s especially small employers," he said.

"We want to help them know how to support their employees and avoid these injuries in the first first."

Other speakers included iCare's regional leader program manager for social connection Andrew Ellery, iCare senior medical officer Dr Victoria Oey and Employees Mutual Limited's Jazz Mahmud

Family Support Network Inc's Neil Moreton said he was at the event to stay current with legislative changes.

Greg Clark Building Pty Ltd's payroll officer Amiee Clark said as her role encompasses human resources issues. she was keen to hear about the most recent changes to legislation.

"I'm on the administrative side and I'm interested to get more information on the iCare process and stay updated new on new initiatives," she said.

The organisation insures more than 310,000 NSW businesses and 193 NSW Government agencies which comprises around 90 per cent of public and private sector workers in NSW, approximately 4 million people