‘Caring and generous’ mother 100th COVID death

Newmarch House resident Alice Bacon, 93, has become the 19th person to die at the COVID-19-infected care home and 100th Australian victim of the deadly virus.

Newmarch House resident Alice Bacon, 93, has become the 19th person to die at the COVID-19-infected care home and 100th Australian victim of the deadly virus.

Newmarch House resident Alice Bacon, 93, has become the 19th resident to die at the COVID-19-infected care home.

Her daughter Joyce Parker today said: "Yes that was mum, she did get COVID in the end, we are really saddened and in no state to talk about what happened."

Operator Anglicare confirmed Ms Bacon, who was also battling terminal cancer, passed away this morning becoming the 100th coronavirus death in Australia, and 49th in NSW.

In a Facebook post another daughter Mary paid tribute to her "caring and generous" mother.

"We are all devastated by the loss of our mum and she will be greatly missed by us and all those whose lives she touched," she wrote.

Anglicare Newmarch House resident Alice Bacon.

Her mother tested positive to COVID-19 on April 24, day 10 of the home's lockdown.

"Mum fought hard to stay with us … but up until two weeks ago she was a happy and busy lady inside and outside of Newmarch," she said.

A statement from Anglicare confirmed a member of the home who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away.

Flowers outside the Anglicare Newmarch House in Kingswood. Picture: Christian Gilles

"Our deepest sympathies go to the resident's family as they grieve the loss of their loved one," it said.

"We are devastated at the passing of this well-loved member of the Newmarch House community.

"There have been no new positive diagnoses of COVID-19 of residents at Newmarch House since 30 April 2020."

Signs and flowers continue to be left at the entrance to Anglicare’s Newmarch House. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

The aged care facility has been the source of the nation's second-biggest coronavirus cluster after an employee worked six shifts over five days while unknowingly infected.

There has since been a litany of accusations over the mishandling of the outbreak, including claims inexperienced workers may not have been using PPE correctly.

A total number of cases linked to the home is now 71, with 37 residents and 34 staff testing positive for the virus.

There are currently 13 positive residents remaining at the house, while six have recovered fully.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

A total 16 have died directly of the virus. Two additional residents died after recovering.

Earlier this month watchdogs the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission put the home on notice threatening to revoke Anglicare Sydney's licence over alleged breaches of quality standards.

Crisis manager Andrew Kinkade was appointed within 24 hours to manage the cluster spread at the home.

Anglicare Sydney CEO Grant Millard said had he had his time again he would have referred all patients to hospital.

Instead he was following a directive from NSW Health to treat them on site to contain the cluster, he said.

Originally published as 'Caring and generous' mother 100th COVID death