Ambos’ heartwarming act for dying man

Gold Coast resident Ron was being transported through to palliative care when his wife Sharon mentioned he had barely eaten in two days. Photo: Twitter/QAS

CARING ambulance workers have gone above and beyond to grant one of the last wishes of a Gold Coast man.

Ron was being transported to palliative care when his wife Sharon mentioned he'd barely eaten in two days.

When ambulance officers asked him what he'd like to eat more than anything else, Ron told them he wanted a caramel sundae.

The officers were more than happy to oblige, even taking a moment to snap a quick photo once they'd been to McDonald's.

QAS Gold Coast Assistant Commissioner John Hammond said the kindness of the paramedics underpins the role of an ambulance officer.

"Unfortunately people see and hear the doom and gloom side of things and that unfortunately is part of our job, but this is a really important part of the job that we think we are very good at. And it is why people join the job, for that level of compassion and care they show, above and beyond all the clinical stuff we do," Mr Hammond said.

"People call an ambulance when they are at a low point and are quite vulnerable and this sort of stuff highlights that it's the simple things and the level of compassion that make a really big difference to people.

"They're (Gold Coast paramedics) are very professional and it's good that they get the opportunity to do this sort of thing, because it eases the load off of them and they can feel a real positive from making a difference to, not just the patient, but their family.

"Something so simple and easy to do, does make a world of difference."