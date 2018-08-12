Carefree Casino Cup

BEAUTIFUL HAT: Winner of Best Millinery at the 2018 Casino Cup Nicole Moore of Sawtell wears a Cynthia Jones-Bryson creation.

HAPPY punters forgot about the big dry as they cheered local horse Landmarks down the home strait at the $27000 Casino Cup on Saturday.

A large crowd of about 300 people enjoyed a flutter on the gee-gees and celebrated nosily when Landmarks, ridden by Matty Padgett, won the big race.

It was the second year in a row that Landmarks took home the Cup.

Trainer Scott Cumming was in no doubt of the six-year-old bay gelding Landmarks' ability before the race. "He will be hard to beat,'' he said.

An emotional owner Paul Sheehan said after Landmarks' win ... "It was a great run.”

The ladies came fully prepared for a day in the sun, wuth many wearing local frocks and hats.

Runner-up in the Millinery, Shanette Farrell wore a beautiful hat created by local milliners Lotus & Lace.

Lotus & Lace creations feature on social media sites Instagram and Facebook, said Ms Farrell.

"Lots of local ladies wear her hats which are sold all over Australia and in the UK,'' she said.

Casino Racecourse secretary Renee Opryszko said the total prize money on the day amounted to $80000 to $90000 making the trip to Casino a worthwhile effort for owners and trainers.

Many travelled from as far afield as the Gold Coast, Grafton and Coffs Harbour to attend the premier race day for the Club, she said.

"It's a great distraction for many of our people who are experiencing pretty tough conditions at the moment,” Mrs Opryszko said.

Many of the crowd retired to the Casino Cup's main sponsor - the Hotel Cecil - after race day.