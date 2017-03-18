Care packs for our soldiers

ABOVE: A great community effort has into providing care packages for our Australian Soldiers.

A GREAT community effort involving Urbenville, Woodenbong and Kyogle communities made up of caring and generous people, resulted in care packages for Australian soldiers being put together.

The care packages contained face washers with tags for the soldiers to hang and a bar of oatmeal soap.

Beanies were made with love - smaller designs to wear under their helmets and longer styles to wear during down time and to bed, to be pulled down over their ears and necks for extra warmth.

The packaging was donated and overseas postage to ADF is free.

Local boy Sgt Chade Knight has been deployed overseas many times in the past 17 years with the ADF.

Urbenville primary children are also making up a care packages.