Who will win? Who cares?
Care factor zero: No-one is paying attention to election

18th May 2019 7:00 AM
A POLL came out during the week that supported my theory that voters in today's ballot had long ago given up.

According to an SMS survey conducted by Roy Morgan and the Australian Futures Project, in NSW, nearly 70 per cent of voters were paying not much or no attention to the campaign, although 24.5 per cent were yet to decide who to vote for, and of these undecided 37.5 per cent believed no party was addressing the issues that matter to them.

I stopped listening a week ago.

I'm sick of junk politics.

And no matter who you vote for today, we are set for three more years of unanimous disagreement, because of the likley make-up of the Senate.

