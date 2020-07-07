Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australians are spending more as the economy begins to recover from COVID-19.
Australians are spending more as the economy begins to recover from COVID-19.
Business

Card payments surge as economy recovers

by Gerard Cockburn
7th Jul 2020 3:07 PM

Latest monthly retail payment figures released by the Reserve Bank of Australia show a transaction bounce back across the economy.

According to the RBA, 828 million purchases were made by Australian-issued cards during the month of May, a 16.5 per cent month-on-month increase.

The total monetary value of the card purchases sits at $52.3 billion.

In the previous month, total card spending fell by 22 per cent, a direct result of COVID-19 restrictions impacting spending abilities.

Outstanding credit card balances fell by 10.3 per cent compared with the previous month, while year-on-year outstanding debt decreased by 26.1 per cent.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said the monthly fall equated to a $1.64 billion debt wipe off.

"COVID-19 has motivated us to take our personal finances more seriously," Ms Tindall said.

"In April and May, Australians have wiped almost $3.2 billion off the total debt accruing interest on credit cards."

ATM withdrawals for the month equated to $7.6 billion, a 17.1 per cent rise compared with April. Cash withdrawal transactions from ATMs continue to show a longer-term decline, experiencing a year-on-year fall of 30 per cent, ending at May 31.

Cards on issue also fell by 0.7 per over the month, while the number of cheque payments rose by 1.6 per cent compared with April.

Originally published as Card payments surge as economy recovers

coronavirus economy health spending

Just In

    Just In

      Disney star dead aged 24

      Disney star dead aged 24
      • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

      Top Stories

        Ballina subdivision gets green light for next stage

        premium_icon Ballina subdivision gets green light for next stage

        News AFTER a Land and Environment Court case, construction is now under way.

        How can we keep doctors, medicos in regional NSW?

        premium_icon How can we keep doctors, medicos in regional NSW?

        News THERE’S a plan being put in place to encourage doctors to work in rural and remote...

        What you need to know about fuel prices as holidays start

        premium_icon What you need to know about fuel prices as holidays start

        News Should we be gearing up for a spike in petrol prices?

        Casino girl missing, investigations under way

        Casino girl missing, investigations under way

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to help find teen