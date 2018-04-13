Menu
Emergency service crews have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway at Wardell.
News

BREAKING: Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
13th Apr 2018 10:14 AM

EMERGENCY service crews have been called after a caravan rollover on the Pacific Highway at Wardell, south of Ballina.

The crash happened just after 10am, near River St.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics were at the scene and treating at least one patient.

"A caravan has rolled over on the northbound lane," he said.

"At this stage there is only one person mentioned as injured and they are consciousness and breathing."

A caravan has rolled over on the Pacific Highway at Wardell.
Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised that drivers can still pass the crash site using the breakdown lane.

A spokeswoman from the Transport Management Centre said there were no delays at this time.

