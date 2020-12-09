Menu
A man who was convicted of serious assaults in Byron Bay has faced court. Picture: Liana Boss
Crime

Caravan park assault: Father, son hit with iron bar

Liana Boss
9th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A NORTHERN NSW man who was involved in attacks upon a father and son in a Byron Bay camping ground is set to be sentenced this week.

Braiden Isaac Ward, 29, from Halfway Creek, was convicted in his absence of a range of various assault offences in July.
A subsequent attempt to have those convictions overturned was unsuccessful and Ward again faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link from custody on Monday.

According to court documents, Ward and co-accused Allan Fry entered the Belongil Fields Caravan Park without permission on the afternoon of March 30 this year.

When the pair refused to leave after staff found they were not paying guests at the park, a dispute between them spiralled into a violent altercation.

Ward is awaiting sentencing on two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and failing to appear in court as required.

According to court documents, the victims of these assaults were the caravan park manager, David Rowley, and his son, Alex Rowley and a fellow worker, Glen Lapham, was also involved with efforts to remove the two men from the park.

According to court documents, the dispute involved Ward striking Alex Rowley repeatedly with an iron bar, including to the back and head area.

Court documents detail circumstances where Fry swung punches at David Rowley and the furore continued for some time before the men eventually left and police were called.

Ward was serving a community corrections order for numerous offences, related to a fire that escaped his property in February 2019, at the time of the Byron altercation.

In court on Monday, he asked Magistrate Karen Stafford to impose a “comparative sentence” with that which Fry received.

He told the court his co-accused received a three month custodial term.

But Ms Stafford said the court required official confirmation of this from police.

She adjourned the case and Ward is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

assault charges belongil fields byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

