PHOTOS: Family's miracle escape as 4WD dangles over 50m cliff

Emergency services work to save a family and their car and camper trailer from falling off the edge of a cliff.

Update 4.40pm: WOODENBONG Rural Fire Service captain Greg Gulliver was first on scene of a dramatic cliff rescue as he was returning with his wife Donna from a trip away.

A family of four were miraculously rescued from their 4WD this afternoon, after they teetered on the edge of a 50m cliff on the Summerland Way near Woodenbong.

"I was driving home from Brisbane and we when we came back into phone service, as our pagers are linked to mobiles, mine went off about an MVA (motor vehicle accident) on Mt Lindesay Rd and I said this would be just ahead of us," Cpt Gulliver said.

"The 4WD was precariously perched on the end of the embankment and it was wedged on a log which stopped them going over to the bottom which was a fair way down."

Cpt Gulliver said the first person there was another driver who had pulled over to the let the 4WD pass.

An ambulance was also shortly on scene, he said.

"The family had two young girls around 10 years old and the motorist was able to get them out and call for help," he said.

"I rang our fire control officers and put them in the picture."

A car was dangling over a cliff on the Summerland Way, near Woodenbong. Travis Warren

Once the Woodenbong fire truck arrived, Cpt Gulliver said they devised a quick plan to secure the 4WD.

"We had chains on our truck and we connected it to the vehicle so when the police arrived we got them to position their vehicles to help," he said.

Cpt Gulliver said tow-truck driver Rodney Watson's help was invaluable.

"And Rodney helped fine-tune where all the chain placements should go because of his experience in vehicle recovery and he decided the fire truck would have more chance of getting the 4WD out," he said.

"And Brian Hoffman the unit controller from Kyogle SES was great, they helped to get the parents out and they really backed us up well, in fact, everybody knew what to do so we did not put anyone at risk."

While the parents waited anxiously to be rescued, Cpt Gulliver said everyone knew their duty to ensure a good outcome.

"The parents were calm but obviously very anxious," he said.

"One the vehicle was back on the road they were overwhelmed, it was a good outcome and they then continue their drive."

Captn Gulliver said it was marvellous to see the inter-agency cooperation.

"It was a really good team effort from everyone, RFS, ambulance, SES and police," he said.

"We had the Woodenbong fire truck and one from Grevillia fire brigade, the Kyogle Fire and Rescue, police from Casino, Lismore and Woodenbong plus the Highway patrol and one Queensland police office, two crews from Kyogle SES and our local NRMA tow-truck driver.

"Sometimes you go out to incidents and it's not always the result you want, but today was a really good outcome."

Update 2.40pm: FAST thinking by firefighters saved a family whose car was dangling over a cliff on the Summerland Way near Woodenbong.

The firies secured their truck to the back of the family's camper-trailer to make a dramatic rescue this afternoon.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said members of the Woodenbong brigade showed amazing initiative when they arrived on scene at the same time as the ambulance.

"The Woodenbong Brigade were first on scene with ambulance and they secured the vehicle until we could arrange the rescue and recovery," he said.

"When they arrived they found two children out of the car and the parents unable to get of car because they were concerned the car would topple over the cliff."

Insp Ainsworth said the firefighters' quick-thinking saved the day.

"The only thing holding the car from going over the cliff was them securing the back of the camper-trailer to their appliance," he said.

"The crew secured their fire appliance with wheel chocks and then attached the 4WD to their truck to hold it in place until further assistance."

Insp Ainsworth said the Woodenbong crew did a great job.

"We also has crew from the Grevillia RFS so ended up with five people on scene," he said.

"In the end there was police, SES, NSW Fire and Rescue, Police and ambulance and they all worked really well together."

There has been a crash on the Summerland Way near Woodenbong. Live Traffic NSW

Original story 2pm: A YOUNG family has made a lucky escape after their 4WD, with a caravan attached, came close to plummeting off a cliff.

Emergency services were called to Summerland Way, Lindesay Creek, at 12.30pm today following reports a family was trapped in the vehicle.

Two children escaped prior to the car edging down the cliff face, while two patients remained in the vehicle.

The car was secured prior to being winched back safely. The remaining occupants escaped unharmed.

Paramedics Sam Tabone said the family was lucky to be alive.

"When we first turned up on scene we feared the worst. It's a 50m drop and there were kids in the car," he said.

"It's probably only the caravan and the guard rail which has stopped them plummeting right off the edge."

All patients were uninjured and the road remains closed in both directions.