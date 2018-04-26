Caravan invasion: 250 vans to descend on Casino

The A'van Club is coming to Casino for their annual national gathering.

CASINO, you have been warned.

This weekend more than 400 people and 250 caravans will arrive in town for the national gathering of the A'van Club of Australia.

The group will set up at the Gateway Lifestyle Casino on Sunday for a week of activities, and it's expected they will inject almost half a million dollars into the local economy.

The club's vice president, David Wilkinson, said they all shared a common interest through ownership of a particular type of caravan.

"Membership of the club is open to owners of A-shaped folding camper vans manufactured by A'van Campers and Caravans of Pakenham, Victoria,” he said.

"The main aims of the club are to share ideas of common interest and mutual benefit and to encourage and foster friendship and co-operation amongst people interested in A'van folding caravans.”

Mr Wilkinson said van owners enjoyed spending money in the towns they visited.

"With 200-plus vans attending each national gathering, the club has a significant economic impact on the community in which it is held,” he said.

"Most members tend to stay for at least a week at these gatherings.

"Taking into account caravan park fees, fuel purchases, food and other shopping, tourist activities, venue hire by the club for the various activities; and catering costs for the club dinner, it is conservatively estimated that each van generates at least $1500-$2500 expenditure in the local community during the gathering - or $300,000-$450,000 over the week for the whole AGM.”