Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Roberts and Karon Wright stand outside their $152,000
Greg Roberts and Karon Wright stand outside their $152,000 "lemon" manufactured by Ballina business Kimberley Kampers. Contributed
News

Caravan cost $150,000, buyers get nothing but problems

Hamish Broome
by
4th May 2018 8:58 AM

IMAGINE forking out a small mortgage for a top-of-the-line luxury campervan, only to find that it was riddled with a never ending stream of faults.

That's the situation Bruce Roberts and Karon Wright found themselves in when they purchased a caravan manufactured by Ballina business Kimberley Kampers.

The brand new "Black Caviar T3" cost them $152,000, but they claim the caravan was beset by problems from day one and they are demanding a replacement vehicle.

Kimberley's new boss Todd Cannock told The Northern Star that some of the couple's claims are "exaggerated".

In a special report available to subscribers, The Northern Star investigates the couple's claims and talks to some of the tradespeople who have inspected the vehicle.

SUBSCRIBERS: "Whoever wired it didn't really think about what they were doing"

The story also highlights wider problems in the caravan industry, which one insider has described as "filthy".

This is essential reading for anyone who has ever bought or considered buying a caravan.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $150,000 for 'dud' caravan: Ballina business under fire

    premium_icon $150,000 for 'dud' caravan: Ballina business under fire

    News SPECIAL REPORT: Kimberley Kampers is embroiled in a stoush with a couple threatening to drive their "unusable" van across Australia in a publicity stunt.

    Triple Zero calls affected by Telstra network issue

    Triple Zero calls affected by Telstra network issue

    News People in emergencies may have trouble getting through for help

    'Horrific' siege: Rugby league star's tragic fall from grace

    premium_icon 'Horrific' siege: Rugby league star's tragic fall from grace

    Crime He's facing sentencing over a knife-point siege at a local pub

    UNCOVERED: Shipwrecks of the Far North Coast

    premium_icon UNCOVERED: Shipwrecks of the Far North Coast

    News LONG before Pacific Highway, travel to the North Coast was by sea

    Local Partners