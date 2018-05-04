Caravan cost $150,000, buyers get nothing but problems

Greg Roberts and Karon Wright stand outside their $152,000 "lemon" manufactured by Ballina business Kimberley Kampers.

IMAGINE forking out a small mortgage for a top-of-the-line luxury campervan, only to find that it was riddled with a never ending stream of faults.

That's the situation Bruce Roberts and Karon Wright found themselves in when they purchased a caravan manufactured by Ballina business Kimberley Kampers.

The brand new "Black Caviar T3" cost them $152,000, but they claim the caravan was beset by problems from day one and they are demanding a replacement vehicle.

Kimberley's new boss Todd Cannock told The Northern Star that some of the couple's claims are "exaggerated".

In a special report available to subscribers, The Northern Star investigates the couple's claims and talks to some of the tradespeople who have inspected the vehicle.

SUBSCRIBERS: "Whoever wired it didn't really think about what they were doing"

The story also highlights wider problems in the caravan industry, which one insider has described as "filthy".

This is essential reading for anyone who has ever bought or considered buying a caravan.