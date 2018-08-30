Carabao Cup wrap: PL side sent packing, epic post-game meltdown

A PREMIER League powerhouse has been sent crashing out of the Cup in the most sensational fashion, forcing one of their star players to have one of the most hysterical post-game meltdowns ever.

Meanwhile, the Toffees named their youngest ever competitive skipper in their dominant performance against Rotherham.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-1 NEWCASTLE

Salomon Rondon's injury-time equaliser looked to have snatched a late lifeline to earn a dramatic penalty shootout for the Magpies but Rafa's team were sunk by Forest sub Matty Cash.

For 90 minutes it looked as if ex-Magpie Daryl Murphy's second minute opener was going to be enough to see Forest through.

However Benitez finally sent on reinforcements in the shape of Ayoze Perez and Rondon and his twin hitmen almost turned the tie in his favour.

Gil Dias of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring his team's third and final goal.

First Rondon drilled home, two minutes into six minutes of stoppage time to send the travelling Toon Army wild.

But their joy was short-lived as Karl Darlow patted a Gil Dias cross straight into the path of Cash who deposited the ball into the back of the Newcastle net.

Then, in an amazing finale Forest keeper Luke Steele clearly flattened Perez in the box but ref Jeremy Simpson refused to point to the spot.

Incredibly Forest raced to the other end of the park where Dias capped a magnificent performance by slotting the ball over Darlow to seal an epic 3-1 success at the death.

- The Sun

EVERTON 3-1 ROTHERHAM

Marco Silva made Tom Davies - aged 20 years and 60 days - the club's youngest ever competitive skipper.

Silva's side included Sandro Ramirez, bound for Real Sociedad on loan, but the Toffees looked nervy early on.

Sigurdsson calmed things down in the 28th minute when he eased the ball into the net from Sandro's delivery.

And it all looked over in the 61st minute.

Calvert-Lewin rose high to head home from Lucas Digne's cross.

Will Vaulks gave the Millers further hope when he scored from an 86th-minute corner.

But Calvert- Lewin delivered the lovely, curling strike 60 seconds later that not only sealed his side's win but suggested that there really is a new style developing within Goodson under Silva.

- The Sun

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates Everton's youngest ever skipper Tom Davies.

WATFORD 2-0 READING

Domingos Quina's spectacular debut strike saw Watford buzz through Berkshire to maintain their perfect record.

Summer signing Quina confirmed victory for Javi Gracia's side after Isaac Success had put the visitors ahead and heaped more misery on Paul Clement's Reading.

Portuguese midfielder Quina, signed from West Ham, showed a classy touch at the Madejski but none more so than the scorching effort in the 62nd minute.

It saw the high-flying Hornets win a first League Cup game in four years and maintain momentum ahead of Tottenham's visit to Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Nathaniel Chalobah, making his first start since September after fracturing a kneecap, was the creative link between defence and attack, and he was the orchestrator of Watford's opening goal, feeding debutant Adam Masina in the 37th minute and his early cross saw Success round Royals goalkeeper Sam Walker to tap into an empty net.

- The Sun

Domingos Quina of celebrates after scoring his team's second goal.

OTHER RESULTS

MILLWALL 3-2 PLYMOUTH