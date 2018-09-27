Messi-esque: Hazard solo strike ends Reds’ perfect start

Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates after he scores his sides second goal

LIVERPOOL'S perfect start to the season is over as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, as some Eden Hazard magic proved decisive.

Arsenal also advanced via a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford, while a dramatic few minutes saw Spurs get past Watford on penalties.

There was a massive win for West Ham who demolished Macclesfield Town 8-0, Stoke City were knocked out by Nottingham Forest.

HERE'S A FULL WRAP OF THE OVERNIGHT CARABAO CUP ACTION...

LIVERPOOL 1-2 CHELSEA

Eden Hazard came off the bench to fire Chelsea into the last 16 of the League Cup with a 2-1 victory at Anfield and inflict Liverpool's first defeat of the season in all competitions.

Daniel Sturridge looked set to haunt his former employers by opening the scoring for Liverpool shortly after he had missed an open goal early in the second-half.

Both sides made nine changes with one eye on the top of the table Premier League clash between the same two sides on Saturday.

But Maurizio Sarri's gamble on throwing on Hazard 10 minutes into the second half paid off as Emerson Palmieri levelled from his free-kick 11 minutes from time before the Belgian's wonderful solo effort won the tie.

It was another frustrating night for Alvaro Morata, though, as the Chelsea striker failed to make the impact Sturridge did at the other end.

Morata's best chance came inside 20 minutes when the Spaniard latched onto Cesc Fabregas's pass over the top.

Simon Mignolet did well to divert Morata's initial chipped effort before he dragged the rebound across goal and beyond the far post.

Liverpool took longer to adjust to the wholesale changes with £47 million ($58 million) signing Fabinho making his full debut in midfield, while Dejan Lovren made his first appearance of the season in central defence after playing a full part as Croatia reached the World Cup final.

However, they dominated the early stages of the second period and should have been in front when Sturridge rounded Willy Caballero, but somehow skewed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Sarri introduced Hazard with 35 minutes remaining, but moments later his side were behind as Sturridge made amends in spectacular fashion with an overhead kick after Caballero parried Naby Keita's drive.

Hazard took his time to make an impact, but also had a hand in the equaliser as his free-kick was headed goalwards by Ross Barkley and, after Mignolet made a smart save, Emerson poked home the rebound.

Sturridge came close to putting Liverpool back in front as he hit the bar. But instead it was Hazard who showed his class to strike the winner as he danced past five Liverpool challenges before crashing a rising shot into the far corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp immediately introduced Mohamed Salah for the final few minutes in the hunt for an equaliser.

But it was to no avail as another chance to land his first trophy as Liverpool manager slipped by for Klopp.

ARSENAL 3-1 BRENTFORD

In their first meeting with Brentford since 1947, Danny Welbeck headed Arsenal into the lead after just five minutes at the Emirates Stadium and the forward struck again in the 37th minute.

Alan Judge got one back for Brentford with a deflected free-kick in the 58th minute.

But Alexandre Lacazette's 90th minute goal ensured Unai Emery's side held on for their sixth successive win in all competitions.

WEST HAM 8-0 MACCLESFIELD TOWN

At the London Stadium, West Ham gave Macclesfield, who currently sit bottom of the entire Football League, a lesson in ruthless finishing.

Michail Antonio headed the opener in the 29th minute and Robert Snodgrass doubled West Ham's lead three minutes later.

Lucas Perez and Ryan Fredericks were next to score and Angelo Ogbonna netted the fifth.

Snodgrass got his second on the hour and debutant Grady Diangana scored twice in the closing stages.

SPURS* 2-2 WATFORD

Temporarily homeless Tottenham ignored their unfamiliar surroundings to see off Watford after a 2-2 draw at Stadium MK.

Tottenham's new 62,000-seat arena at White Hart Lane has been delayed by safety issues.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been playing their home games at Wembley but because the national Stadium was not ready after the Anthony Joshua boxing match on Saturday, they were forced to borrow Milton Keynes Dons' ground.

Dele Alli, named Tottenham captain on his return to the venue where he started his career, would finish as Tottenham's key man.

But Tottenham's understudies fell behind when Nigerian forward Isaac Success struck 40 seconds after half-time.

Christian Kabasele's foul on Alli in the 82nd minute led to the Watford substitute's dismissal and a penalty for Tottenham.

England star Alli picked himself up to score the spot-kick before Erik Lamela put Tottenham ahead four minutes later.

Etienne Capoue equalised in the 89th minute, but Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved two penalties in the shoot-out before Alli fittingly scored the decider.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-2 STOKE CITY

Nottingham Forest eased through with a 3-2 win over fellow second tier side Stoke at the City Ground.

Goals to Ben Osborn, Daryl Murphy and Joe Lolley inside the opening hour had Forest cruising before Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino struck a pair of consolation strikes to ease the score line pain for the Potters.