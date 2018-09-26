‘Wow. What a manager he is’: Klopp in awe of Sarri

LIVERPOOL boss Jurgen Klopp says he cannot see a big difference at the moment between the Reds and Chelsea.

The clubs currently occupy two of the top three spots in the Premier League, with Liverpool top with 18 points from a possible 18, and Chelsea two places and two points further back.

They meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, three days after playing each other at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Maurizio Sarri claiming after his side were held to a goalless draw at West Ham that their next opponents were "very, very good".

Maurizio Sarri has made massive changes since becoming Chelsea head coach.

Of the challenge Chelsea face, he added: "Against a team who have worked with the same coach for four or five years, I don't remember exactly (Klopp became Liverpool manager in October 2015), they are a step forward from us in this moment.

"We have started to work together 40 days ago. So for us I think it is a bit early. We have to work, we need to improve and then maybe, in one year, we will be at the same level of Liverpool." Klopp was asked about that on Tuesday, and said: "He said we are one year ahead? He is right only in that we work longer together.

"That's why I said it's quite impressive what he did in that short period (since taking charge at Chelsea). I don't see the big difference.

Liverpool manager Klopp likes Sarri’s work.

"They developed a lot really, and changed a lot. They were very successful with Conte (under whom Chelsea won the league in 2016-17 and then finished fifth last term, as well as winning the FA Cup).

It was really a successful time - last year was maybe a bit of a difficult year. So changing it that much is cool. "These players are able to play this game, and it is better with (summer signing) Jorginho in the midfield, a big influence.

"So - he is right, we work longer together. But obviously he doesn't need the same amount of time as I do.

"It's impressive, I cannot say differently. It's really impressive what he did so far."

Klopp had already said when talking about Sarri's time at Chelsea: "It is the biggest change of system I ever saw in such a short period of time. Wow. Style completely (different). What a manager he is, to be honest."

With regard to selection for the cup tie, Klopp confirmed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet would make his first appearance of the season as Alisson Becker rested, and said he would name a "really strong side."

The Carabao Cup tie between the two kicks off Thursday morning at 4:45am AEST.