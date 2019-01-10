Menu
Defender Kyle Walker got on the scoresheet for Manchester City.
Soccer

No pity from City as EPL big guns hit nine

by Reuters
10th Jan 2019 11:47 AM

Gabriel Jesus scored four as defending champions Manchester City destroyed League One Burton Albion 9-0 in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg to all but formally book their place in the final.

Burton, managed by Nigel Clough, the son of former Nottingham Forest manager Brian, must endure another 90 minutes at their own ground on January 23.

City are set to face the winners of the other semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, which Spurs lead 1-0 from the first-leg.

City manager Pep Guardiola fielded a strong starting line-up and his side quickly established their dominance with Kevin De Bruyne steering in a header from an excellent lofted ball from David Silva to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

It was 4-0 by half-time after two goals from Jesus and a long-range lob from Oleksandr Zinchenko and City showed no mercy after the break. Jesus added two more and substitute Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez also found the net.

The result was the largest-ever margin of defeat in the semi-final of the competition.

burton albion carabao cup gabriel jesus manchester city pep guardiola
