A man has been arrested after a police chase ended in a crash last night.
Man allegedly tries to flee police in car with no tyres

Jessica Lamb
8th May 2020 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
A MURWILLUMBAH man who allegedly tried to outrun police on deflated tyres has crashed in Tweed overnight.  

Just before 11.30pm yesterday, Tweed/Byron Police District officers tried to stop a Holden Astra on Tweed Valley Way at Condong for a random breath test.  

A police chase that spanned through a number of small Tweed towns started when the driver failed to stop.  

The driver continued to flee police even when his car's tyres were popped on road spikes deployed at Tumbulgum.  

A short time later, the Astra struck a road sign on Letita Rd at Fingal Head and crashed into a bollard.  

The 30-year-old male driver and passenger were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.  

The driver was taken to hospital to undergo blood and urine testing.  

During a search of the car, police seized items allegedly intended to be used in property offences.  

The driver was charged with offences including police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, and drive vehicle under the influence of drugs.  

He was given bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on July 6.  

The male teenage passenger was released pending further inquiries.  

The driver's arrest is the latest in a spate of police chases in the Tweed including another on Thursday night when a 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a dramatic pursuit through Tweed ending in Lismore.      

On Monday, a driver accused of fleeing police in a stolen car was on the run after officers had to call off two pursuits.

Last month, a man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a motorbike chase before crashing and fleeing the scene on foot and was later found to be carrying ammunition and weapons.

During a footchase in April, a police helicopter and dog squad were called to help officers arrest four people who allegedly fled the scene of a car fire.

Earlier in April, the hunt for a man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Nimbin at the weekend ended in a crash following a police chase in the Tweed.



