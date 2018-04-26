Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway.
News

Car towing caravan rolls over in Pacific Highway crash

Alison Paterson
by
26th Apr 2018 12:17 PM

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a car roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Ewingsdale.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one unit was currently at the incident on the highway 2km south of Ewingsdale Rd.

"At 11.30am we were called to a car roll-over," he said.

"So far we have not been told any obvious injuries."

It is understood Rural Fire Service are also on scene.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said the incident involved a four-wheel towing a caravan.

He said it appeared the vehicle rolled just after St Helena tunnel.

"It appears the vehicle and the caravan have jack-knifed," he said.

"One southbound lane is still open."

Police have asked drivers to take extra care.

MORE TO COME.

