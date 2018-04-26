Car towing caravan rolls over in Pacific Highway crash
EMERGENCY services are on scene at a car roll-over on the Pacific Hwy at Ewingsdale.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one unit was currently at the incident on the highway 2km south of Ewingsdale Rd.
"At 11.30am we were called to a car roll-over," he said.
"So far we have not been told any obvious injuries."
It is understood Rural Fire Service are also on scene.
Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said the incident involved a four-wheel towing a caravan.
He said it appeared the vehicle rolled just after St Helena tunnel.
"It appears the vehicle and the caravan have jack-knifed," he said.
"One southbound lane is still open."
Police have asked drivers to take extra care.
MORE TO COME.